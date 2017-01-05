Coleman’s agent denies assault charges

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 2:13 PM EST

The agent for Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding his client being named in a police report and, per multiple reports, accused of felonious assault.

Per ESPN.com, Coleman was identified by a man who was assaulted on Dec. 31 in Cleveland. The ESPN story says the Browns are aware of the allegations and that Coleman plans to fully cooperate in the investigation.

“Unfortunately Corey Coleman’s name has surfaced in a police report concerning an incident that occurred in the lobby of the apartment complex in which he lives,” the statement by agent David Mulugheta, said. “Corey, while aware of the incident, denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name.”

A first-round pick last April, Coleman caught 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie.