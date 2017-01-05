 Skip to content

Coleman’s agent denies assault charges

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 2:13 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Artie Burns #25 of the Pittsburgh Steelers breaks up a pass intended for Corey Coleman #19 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The agent for Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding his client being named in a police report and, per multiple reports, accused of felonious assault.

Per ESPN.com, Coleman was identified by a man who was assaulted on Dec. 31 in Cleveland. The ESPN story says the Browns are aware of the allegations and that Coleman plans to fully cooperate in the investigation.

“Unfortunately Corey Coleman’s name has surfaced in a police report concerning an incident that occurred in the lobby of the apartment complex in which he lives,” the statement by agent David Mulugheta, said. “Corey, while aware of the incident, denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name.”

A first-round pick last April, Coleman caught 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie.

7 Responses to “Coleman’s agent denies assault charges”
  1. doctorrustbelt says: Jan 5, 2017 2:16 PM

    Calling anyone on Cleveland’s roster a wide receiver is deniable.

  2. jonathankrobinson424 says: Jan 5, 2017 2:17 PM

    ….I did’nt just make a comment…………..

  3. BillAndTomsAsteriskAdventure says: Jan 5, 2017 2:24 PM

    Anything to get out of Cleveland.

  4. eazeback says: Jan 5, 2017 2:24 PM

    these browns and an extension of the bengals…smh

  5. steelerfan63 says: Jan 5, 2017 2:27 PM

    Trade him to the Bungals for their #1 pick.

  6. ytownie says: Jan 5, 2017 2:28 PM

    Don’t want to jump to conclusions until facts are known, but there are a lot of people out wanting to make easy money off pro athletes.

  7. ctiggs says: Jan 5, 2017 2:31 PM

    Baylor strikes again!

