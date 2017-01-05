DeMarcus Lawrence might need more back surgery, but not now

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 7:24 AM EST

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence hasn’t made nearly the impact he expected this year, and admitted he may need another back surgery.

But he was quick to point out that it wasn’t coming anytime soon, and he’s ready to play next week when the Cowboys open the preseason.

“It’s time roll now,” Lawrence said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “These times and these moments, you can’t worry about your body. You have to go out there and play for your brothers and get the job done. That’s what I got to do.”

Back problems have kept Lawrence off the field the last three games, and he had just one sack this year after leading the team with eight in 2015. Coupled with his four-game suspension, it has been a frustrating season for the pass-rusher.

A second offseason in a row with back surgery would be a concern, but he said the time off with a bye this week has helped.

“I feel a while lot better, 10 times better than I was,” Lawrence said. “Everything calmed down a lot.”

The Cowboys could use him next week regardless, considering the uncertainty of the Randy Gregory situation.