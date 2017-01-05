Devin Hester “jumped right out” at his first Seattle practice

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2017, 6:50 PM EST

With receiver Tyler Lockett done for the season with a broken leg, the Seahawks have added veteran return specialist Devin Hester. On Thursday, coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Hester will handle both kick and punt returns — and that he looks good so far.

“He’s done fine,” Carroll told reporters. “He just jumped right out. He was battling yesterday at practice. He looked fast and quick and confident and all of that. He did everything he could.”

No one, including Carroll, knows whether Hester will live up to a reputation that could eventually secure for him a spot in Canton.

“We’ll see,” Carroll said. “They’ve got to kick it to him, and when they kick it to him, we’ll see what happens. This is another part of our team that we’re counting on. We want him to do a really good job taking care of the football, making great choices back there. Everybody that we had here that was going to go did not have a lot of background or experience. We felt like it was really important to get the experience and the decision-making. A guy that’s been there and played in weather and all that kind of stuff his whole career, I think we’re very fortunate to get him.”

Carroll also was asked about Hester’s explanation that USC was the only school that didn’t offer him a scholarship. Carroll coached the Trojans at the time.

“Somehow he got lost in the shuffle somewhere,” Carroll said with a laugh. “He’s never let me forget that, that we didn’t offer him. I told him he’s on scholarship now, finally got it done.”

For a player who hasn’t been back to the Super Bowl since returning the opening kickoff for the Bears 10 years ago for a touchdown in an eventual loss to the Colts, the move gives Hester a chance to get back to the Super Bowl and finally win it.