Devin Hester “jumped right out” at his first Seattle practice

With receiver Tyler Lockett done for the season with a broken leg, the Seahawks have added veteran return specialist Devin Hester. On Thursday, coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Hester will handle both kick and punt returns — and that he looks good so far.
“He’s done fine,” Carroll told reporters. “He just jumped right out. He was battling yesterday at practice. He looked fast and quick and confident and all of that. He did everything he could.”
No one, including Carroll, knows whether Hester will live up to a reputation that could eventually secure for him a spot in Canton.
“We’ll see,” Carroll said. “They’ve got to kick it to him, and when they kick it to him, we’ll see what happens. This is another part of our team that we’re counting on. We want him to do a really good job taking care of the football, making great choices back there. Everybody that we had here that was going to go did not have a lot of background or experience. We felt like it was really important to get the experience and the decision-making. A guy that’s been there and played in weather and all that kind of stuff his whole career, I think we’re very fortunate to get him.”
Carroll also was asked about Hester’s explanation that USC was the only school that didn’t offer him a scholarship. Carroll coached the Trojans at the time.
“Somehow he got lost in the shuffle somewhere,” Carroll said with a laugh. “He’s never let me forget that, that we didn’t offer him. I told him he’s on scholarship now, finally got it done.”
For a player who hasn’t been back to the Super Bowl since returning the opening kickoff for the Bears 10 years ago for a touchdown in an eventual loss to the Colts, the move gives Hester a chance to get back to the Super Bowl and finally win it.
Just don’t muff a punt
He looked like a 10 year veteran out there according to those in attendance.
i always think of him as ‘hester, the jester’….because he is always going to put the ‘joke’ on you……and run one back!!!….blazing speed,good instinct,always fun to watch…. i hope to see him run another one back!!!……..
If Hester wants to go to the SB he should have signed with the Pats.Seattle simply isnt good enough anymore to win a SB or even get there.
He probably would have made more as a star WR at USC than he’s getting for this run with the Seahawks
Hawks fans don’t expect a lot from him or you will be greatly disappointed. He isn’t even half as good as he was. -Ravens fan!
I think the key to any return is the blocks. Even Hester had trouble finding the homerun later with the Bears.
I remember seeing starter quality players playing special teams because they wanted to block and change field position.
Huge Hester fan and I hope he houses one for sure.
So, we’re expected to believe that I guy who’d become so poor at returning (and that was all he was worth the money for) that the Ravens dropped him, has all of a sudden become fantastic simply because of a pep-talk by Pete and a new environment? Or could it be because there’s a huge difference between practices (where guys aren’t trying to flatten you) and actual games (where they do)?
He must have gotten very good at the fair catch!
On the other hand, why spoil the memory of the most epic return for a touchdown in superbowl history.
Signed – Everyone in Michigan.