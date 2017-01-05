 Skip to content

Donald Penn remains out of practice

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 3:29 PM EST
The Raiders are down their starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Texans and they might be without their starting left tackle as well.

Penn is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered against the Broncos in Week 17 and missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

“He didn’t go again today,” coach Jack Del Rio said, via Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’ll see how he is doing tomorrow.”

Penn started all 16 games for the ninth straight season, so he’s been able to play through aches and pains over the course of his career. That should provide some hope that the Raiders will have him to help protect Connor Cook and open holes in the run game, but it’s getting late in the week so they’ll need to have a backup plan in place in the event they’re without their Pro Bowl left tackle.

