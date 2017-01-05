 Skip to content

Hekker named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 10:14 AM EST
Rams punter Johnny Hekker has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

The Rams kept Hekker busy all season, and he kept delivering. Hekker averaged better than 53 yards per punt in two of the season’s final five games and finished the season with an average of 47.8 yards per punt.

He led the NFL with 4,680 total punting yards and a long punt of 78 yards.

The player of the month award is the second for Hekker, who just finished his fifth NFL season. Only Marshall Faulk, who has four, has won more player of the month awards in team history.

