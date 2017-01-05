Interception streak helps Demps land AFC monthly honor

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 9:53 AM EST

Texans safety Quintin Demps has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December.

Over the season’s final five games Demps recorded 22 tackles, 16 solo tackles, four interceptions, six passes defensed and one tackle for loss. He had one interception in each of the last four games.

He finished the season with a career-best six interceptions, the most among NFL safeties and tied for second-most by any player. The Texans finished the season with the NFL’s No. 1 ranked overall defense for the first time in franchise history.

The player of the month honor is the first for Demps and first for a Texans player this season.