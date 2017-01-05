Interest in Wolf could force Green Bay’s hand at G.M.

Before Seahawks G.M. John Schneider signed his latest extension in Seattle, he had a clause that allowed him to leave for the team that plays in his home state of Wisconsin. At the time, it was believed that Schneider or Eliot Wolf would become the successor to Packers G.M. Ted Thompson.
With Schneider reportedly dropping the Green Bay clause from his most recent contract, Wolf now resides solely in the on-deck circle. And with the 49ers interviewing Wolf to join Schneider in the NFC West, things could be coming to a head in the land of cheese.
Amid chatter that either Thompson or coach Mike McCarthy won’t be back in 2017, the Santa Clara courtship of Eliot Wolf sets the stage for Thompson to step aside, voluntarily or otherwise. Friction has persisted between Thompson and McCarthy over the General Manager’s reluctance to pursue free agents, and another home loss to the Giants in the postseason could cause the relationship to reach the boiling point.
Even if the Packers win on Sunday (and even if they keep winning), the time possibly has come for Thompson to pass the baton. If Thompson isn’t truly ready to go, the irony will be obvious to people like Brett Favre, who according to Jeff Pearlman’s biography grew to despise Thompson over the team’s effort to nudge Favre into retirement so that Aaron Rodgers could be elevated to starter.
Whether Thompson is or isn’t ready to leave, the possibility that Wolf could be leaving could be enough to trigger a changing of the Green Bay guard. And if Eliot Wolf performs like his father, Ron, the Packers could be in great shape for many years to come.
All this based on the assumption the son is as good at the job as his father. You know what happens when you assume?
And only 1000+ examples to suggest juniors not always as capable as pops.
There is absolutely no friction between TT and Mm. None. No creditable report of any friction. None.
The only “iction” existing here is fiction.
Keep piling on that pressure. We’re coming in with the top defense as loose as gooses.
Obviously San Francisco is a nicer place to live than Green Bay, if you have enough money, as any NFL GM will. Santa Clara, I don’t know, but SF, yes. Apart from that one fact, were I Wolf, even if Thompson is going to stick around a couple more years, I think I would just wait my turn to ascend the throne. One position has no bossy, meddlesome, petulant Boy Owner constantly looking over your shoulder and blowing up your hard work. The other has Jed York. The out-of-office setting is better out West, fine, but everything else about the job, inside the building where you’ll actually spend 80% or whatever of your waking hours, will be much more conducive to success and happiness in GB.
Not trying to be a downer but what has this guy done other than be born Ron wolfs son?
Nothing will ever change in GB because there is no Owner to push Ted out.
1 SB for Favre
1 SB for Rodgers
Many hated Favre for threatening to retire every year at the end of his career not realizing he was exercising his only leverage to try and get Ted to sign some free agents to push them over the edge to the SB in his final years.
Now Rodgers is being wasted in the same way.
Whether Wolf is the answer or not we will never know. Ted will leave when he wants to and not before and GB fans should expect the same on-field result. Good enough for playoffs, but missing a few key pieces to push them over the top.
Whichever guy will send Mike McCarthy packing is the one I’d like to see running the Packers organization.
.. but I don’t see why a move has to be made at the top?!
If The Young Wolf is viewed as the Packers future, and that is the job he wants, then why would he leave?
Thompson has kept this little Mid-Western city winning many more games than are lost; a great accomplishment considering years ago league players were threatened that they would be traded to Green Bay when management wasn’t pleased with them.
IMO, Thompson has demonstrated his worth beyond a doubt, especially when you look around the NFL and see teams like Cleveland, Jacksonville, San Diego, etc who have struggled year after year just hoping to have a winning season.
In the end, I realize the Packers’ CEO and other decision makers are far smarter in these matters than I and I trust that they will evaluate Thompson’s personal desires and the potential skill levels of Ball or Wolf and make sound decision on the course of action.
I’m just a fan, but it is fun to throw in a couple of cents even though my opinions may be worth less.
“If Thompson isn’t truly ready to go, the irony will be obvious to people like Brett Favre, who according to Jeff Pearlman’s biography grew to despise Thompson over the team’s effort to nudge Favre into retirement”
===
Favre credited Thompson as a key to rebuilding his severed relationship with the Packers.
The divorce was VERY ugly, which was basically ineveitable. But I think you media-heads read Favre-Thompson completely wrong.
All this based on the assumption the son is as good at the job as his father. You know what happens when you assume?
And only 1000+ examples to suggest juniors not always as capable as pops.
Eliot Wolf pretty much grew up inside the Packers’ “war room,” under the tutelage of two of the best there’s ever been.
Ron Wolf was able to take a few big swings at FA early on because the Packer organization figured out the cap before nearly anyone else did. He simply would not be able to do that today, nor would I want him to.
Ted Thompson only delves into FA for almost guaranteed returns (Woodson, Peppers, and even Guion). I would like him to loosen up the purse strings a little bit more sometimes, but ONLY at the right times.
My hope is that Eliot Wolf will be able to draw on his lifetime of experience with these two HOF GMs and find a style all his own that becomes a happy (very happy) medium.