Jalen Tabor will enter NFL Draft

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 10:21 AM EST

One of the top cornerbacks in college football during the 2016 season is headed to the NFL.

Florida cornerback Jalen “Teez” Tabor announced in an essay addressed to the school’s fans for The Players’ Tribune that he will give up his remaining college eligibility and enter this year’s draft.

“It’s an exciting time for me,” Tabor wrote. “I’ve decided to do what’s best for me and my family by continuing to pursue my dreams. But I’m not saying goodbye. I’m saying see you later. Hopefully I’ll make y’all proud and show how my passion for this game continues to shine through. You can measure how fast a guy runs and how high he jumps, but you can’t measure how much heart he has — even though there’s nothing more important.”

Tabor is expected to be a first-round selection this year and one of the first cornerbacks to come off the board. Florida has been producing several top cornerback prospects of late with Vernon Hargreaves going No. 11 to the Bucs last year and Tabor’s teammate Quincy Wilson also profiling as an early pick this year.