Jim Irsay should hand the keys to Peyton Manning

As Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to keep everyone waiting regarding the status of coach Chuck Pagano and G.M. Ryan Grigson, it’s possible (if not likely) that Irsay is making calls to see if he can lure someone to Indy who would provide an upgrade over his current power structure.
How about Peyton Manning?
Yes, I recently explained that Jeff Garcia has no business trying to be the head coach of the 49ers with no real coaching experience. But there’s a difference between Garcia and Peyton Manning. A gigantic difference.
Manning is regarded as one of the smartest football players ever to have helmet padding make a red imprint on his forehead. Manning is viewed as a man who inevitably will get the keys to an NFL franchise and drive it directly to contention. He has the brain, the ability, and the work ethic to make it happen.
Six years ago, when John Elway joined the Broncos, I expressed skepticism, due in part to his lack of relevant experience — and due in part to Dan Marino’s three-week stint as a Dolphins executive in 2004, a stint that ended when Marino realized that doing the job right entails a commitment much bigger than he was able to make. But Elway has proven that he can do it, and one of the safest bets in the history of sports would be that Peyton Manning can do it, too.
The question isn’t if he’ll do it but when. And why shouldn’t Irsay do anything and everything he can to get Peyton Manning to assume control of the football operation and build the team into the contender that it was when Peyton was playing?
The question is whether Manning, whom many thinks has ownership aspirations, would do anything without equity. Which then makes the question whether Irsay would shave off a few percentage points to ensure that the value of the franchise will be enhanced by the tireless efforts Peyton Manning would bring to the annual quest for football supremacy.
It’s a move the league should encourage as well, because the NFL would benefit mightily from having Peyton involved in the Competition Committee and other efforts to make the game better.
Think of the various dumb things that the league does from time to time. Peyton Manning would be able and willing to speak out against those dumb things, and he’d have the credibility to keep them from happening.
So it would be a win for everyone. Except perhaps for the teams that would have to contend with a Colts team under the guidance of Peyton Manning.
Makes too much sense to ever happen.
Another great dissertation. Peyton is busy running his pizza franchises.
Not a bad idea but Irsay will have to disappear from the picture and let Payton do his thing.
It sounds like a great idea, until everyone realizes he would only send the scouts to Omaha Omaha.
Joking aside, I feel that while he could succeed, in a front office, QB coach, or coordinator role.
Maybe let him unwind for a few seasons and enjoy more family time, but if he is happy with the way things are and feels that he could cover all the bases of football and family, and everyone can be happy. I am sure Andrew Luck having a mentor like Manning around would only benefit from it.
“But there’s a difference between Garcia and Peyton Manning. A gigantic difference.”
Manning foreheads worth of difference?
Jason Day or Rory McIlroy giving someone golf lessons does not mean they will become a good golfer.
Excellent idea!
He’s the only one who can turn around this big hot mess, and save the blood-letting that’s about to occur on renewals with “former” Colts season ticket holders. It’s ugly in Indy.
Oh, hell yeah. He should come take over my bewildered team too!
Another interesting dynamic would be Coach Payton Manning and his relationship with QB Andrew Luck ???
Tony Dungy has said numerous times that he thinks Peyton can’t be a coach because he would expect TOO MUCH out of his players. Not everybody is as insanely obsessed with football as Peyton is
Manning understands 8th grade science, which is more than any of Colts top brass can say
Whatever move Irsay makes will be the wrong one. I have faith in him.
Peyton may enjoy the entertainment sides more (commercials, SNL, et.al.) that Elway was not afforded.
Yeah, I took the bait , Mike.
Lol no. Hire Manning and you can never fire him.
That’d be a great decision. Safety first, might even save some lives. Wait, what? Ohhhhh, the figurative “keys” to the Colts….I guess that’d be alright too.
“He has the brain, the ability, and the work ethic to make it happen.”
You have no idea if he has the brain and ability to lead a franchise. Just because he was a great player, it doesn’t mean he can evaluate talent at the player, executive and coaching level. Nor does it mean, as an executive, he can establish the appropriate culture to be the foundation of a winning organization.
nsauser says:
Jan 5, 2017 3:46 PM
Another great dissertation. Peyton is busy running his pizza franchises.
And I guess Elway is too busy running his car dealerships? People without money can’t understand how wealthy people manage their investments so can be prone to idiotic statements.
Elway bought a lot of players, got lucky and won a Super Bowl . Now that he’s unable to purchase players, let’s see how he does.
Just because you can throw a football, doesn’t mean you can manage an organization. The two require different skill sets. Thinking that Peyton’s mere arrival will trigger a run of Lombardi Trophies is way too premature.
Create an expansion team called the Papa John’s Pepperonis and you might have a shot.
Michael Jordan thinks it’s a great idea.
Player success equals owner success
“You drive, Peyton, I’ve had a few too many…”.
You forgot the “I’m Peyton Manning and I approve this message” at the end.
I think it’s a great idea and would love to see it happen. Peyton might see himself more as a Jerry Jones type though..
The difference is that when John Elway was getting his degree at Stanford, Manning was waving his schlong in the face of a female trainer at Tennessee. But then again, that’s probably a plus for the Colts.
Irsay has too big of ego. Hed drive peyton crazy
Peyton wants nothing to do with the Colts
Irsay should hand the keys to who? what? he’s driving? oh god help us all…
Peytons first move is trading Andrew Luck.
You can’t compare John Elway’s success as a GM to Peyton Manning’s smarts on the football field. Being smart on the football field doesn’t necessarily translate to success as a head coach or executive. Matt Millen was a smart player on the field but how did it work for him as a GM? Millen had ZERO prior experience in evaluating talent and after being fired, he admitted that ego made him accept a job that he he KNEW he wasn’t qualified to do. Elway was a co-owner of an Arena League football team, where he was able to hone his skills as football executive.
In my opinion, Manning taking an executive job in the NFL with no experience, would PROBABLY be a repeat of Millen’s GM career.
Elway is a ruthless s.o.b going all the way back to his various business ventures. Such a personality is suited to run an NFL franchise. You have to cut players, fire coaches, upset millions of fans of other teams. Manning makes too much money playing the nice guy, lovable goof to ruin his image by taking over an NFL franchise. Currently only Patriots fans hate Manning.
Yes, a gigantic difference in the forehead area.
Hand the keys over Jimmy… probably not the first time he’s heard that one…
Peyton should go to New Orleans. They have one of the best coaches in the game, one of the greatest QBs in NFL history, yet they’ve been below .500 three years in a row. They need a front office overhaul. Peyton grew up in N.O. and his dad was the team’s first star. The Colts have a good young QB and a very talented roster. They have the players to move the ball at will, yet they seem content on pounding Frank Gore up the middle and putting their QB in harm’s way. Despite terrible coaching, they’ve never had a losing season under Grigson, and inhereted a 2-12 dumpster fire. All the Colts need is a coach, and although it would be a dream to see Peyton directing Andrew Luck on Sundays, I don’t think Peyton is getting into coaching.
Manning hasn’t shown any interest in such a position.
Handing the keys to the GOAT, Peyton Manning, would be the smartest thing Irsay could do!!!
This all sounds good, but most smart successful people will only work for people they respect, I Peton does have respect for Jim then this might work, if he does not, then part owner or not I don’t think he would do it
Funny how everyone just thinks Manning would automatically be a success. Elway didn’t right from being a player but had lots of success as a business man before taking over in Denver. I wouldn’t just hand everything over to a guy who just playing. The problem with jumping in with this is if he isn’t good it becomes impossible to remove him from the position if he doesn’t want to leave.
Peyton is most definitely king of commercials. I would miss him on the pizza and Nationwide is in your side commercial. He needs the stress of running a team like he needs a hole in the head.
Guaranteed record. Most commercials for an NFL GM in history.
If he did “hand off the keys”, would he even remember by Monday ?
“Banners for everyone !”
When does how good of a player you are translates to how good of a front office person you will be….just admit you like Manning so you think he will be good and you don’t like Garcia….
Methinks you give Mr. Manning too much credit. He may be savvy (ie: leverages his marquee value to the max $$-wise) but is he really a CEO caliber talent?
Why should he be just a GM when he probably has enough money and/or friends with money to be an owner.