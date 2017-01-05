 Skip to content

Joe Mixon entering 2017 NFL Draft

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 7:08 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs with the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon announced Thursday that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mixon starred for Oklahoma the last two seasons but sat out the 2014 season after punching a female student, fracturing four bones in her face. Mixon recently released video of the incident after a court ruling made it public.

Mixon was put on probation for a year as part of a plea deal to a misdemeanor assault charge. A lawsuit brought by the woman he punched is pending.

Last month, Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said Mixon would have been immediately dismissed from the team if the incident happened today. Instead, Mixon was allowed to play and ran for over 2,000 yards and scored 26 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Considering most teams removed Chiefs rookie running back Tyreek Hill from their draft boards given his domestic violence history, Mixon could have a long wait to hear his name called on draft day. In the meantime, he’ll be one of the most scrutinized prospects throughout the pre-draft process.

14 Responses to “Joe Mixon entering 2017 NFL Draft”
  1. johnnyjagfan says: Jan 5, 2017 7:14 PM

    The Jags do need a RB…

  2. The previous play is under review. says: Jan 5, 2017 7:21 PM

    Undrafted.

  3. huskersrock1 says: Jan 5, 2017 7:22 PM

    And passing right through.

  4. lightninhopkins says: Jan 5, 2017 7:26 PM

    Pats will pick him up.

  5. manipuraram says: Jan 5, 2017 7:27 PM

    Dude hit that girl like knocking out a white chick was on his bucket list.

  6. sumkat says: Jan 5, 2017 7:28 PM

    I’d of waited if I were him. Let the news of that video die down, by next year it would be a distant memory (assuming he stayed clean in the interim).

  7. lovemesumme says: Jan 5, 2017 7:30 PM

    I don’t wish injuries on athletes. However I’m making an exception with Mixon. I pray that he tears every ligament in both knees. I wish him a dreadful NFL career and I hope someday he gets his teeth knocked down his throat.

  8. oldcracker says: Jan 5, 2017 7:30 PM

    Sounds like Ravens material!

  9. scrotiemcb says: Jan 5, 2017 7:31 PM

    The Chiefs would be a good fit. They seem to really appreciate a guy who’ll sock a gal if she has it coming.

  10. possumsauce says: Jan 5, 2017 7:33 PM

    He’ll be playing for some place like Angola or San Quentin in a few years on his current trajectory…

  11. jimnaizeeum says: Jan 5, 2017 7:34 PM

    I know it happened a few years ago, but I only saw the video a month or so back. He would serve himself by staying in college another year and keeping his nose clean.
    The vid is too fresh in everyone’s mind.

  12. jjb0811 says: Jan 5, 2017 7:35 PM

    He’ll get drafted. They all do.

  13. mayoroffoxboro says: Jan 5, 2017 7:37 PM

    No one we’ll mess with this tough guy at training camp!

  14. famundacheese says: Jan 5, 2017 7:39 PM

    Bob Stoops lies

