Kyle Shanahan “definitely” feels ready to be a head coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 4:21 PM EST

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has been one of the most popular coaching candidates during this year’s spin of the head coaching carousel and he’ll be a busy man the next two days as a result.

Shanahan is scheduled for interviews with the Rams, 49ers, Jaguars and Broncos while the Falcons sit and wait to find out who they will play in their first playoff game. Shanahan said it hasn’t cut into his time preparing the Falcons for the postseason, although his “kids are upset about it” because they thought he’d have a couple of days off on Friday and Saturday.

Shanahan said that his desire to move up to being a head coach won’t lead him to take a job just for the sake of taking the next step up the ladder, but is clear that he feels ready for the responsibilities of the top job.

“Yeah, I definitely do,” Shanahan said, via ESPN.com. “I think I have been. I think a lot of guys are. It’s about [being] given that opportunity and hoping it’s the right fit. It’s definitely not something that I have to do. I love it here and love the situation here. I love the team here. There’s no one better I could work for. My family loves living here. So, by no means is it something that has to get done. But that’s a goal of most people in our profession, and I’d be surprised if most people didn’t tell you they were ready.”

Shanahan has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL since taking the position on Gary Kubiak’s staff in Houston in 2008. He could now wind up following Kubiak with the Broncos, who also won two Super Bowls when Shanahan’s father Mike was their coach to add to what could feel like a serendipitous hiring.