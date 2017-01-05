Le’Veon Bell is the AFC offensive player of the month

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 10:08 AM EST

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell rested during Week 17 with the AFC North title already in hand, but his work in the previous four weeks was still enough to make him the choice as the AFC’s offensive player of the month.

Bell ran 110 times for 569 yards and four touchdowns in four Steelers wins during December. He also caught 18 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

That production left Bell with 1,884 total yards for the season, which ranks 95th in the history of the NFL for a single season. Bell missed three games while serving a suspension to start the year and sitting out Week 17 meant that he averaged 157 yards from scrimmage per game this season. Had he done that over a full 16-game slate, Bell would have gained 2,512 yards and set a new league record.

That’s not a bad way to hit free agency, although it seems unlikely that the Steelers would chose to forego the franchise tag and let Bell hit the open market if they can’t reach agreement on a new contract after their season comes to an end.