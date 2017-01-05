O’Brien, Osweiler say Week 17 halftime argument wasn’t a big deal

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 6:51 AM EST

Long before the Texans benched quarterback Brock Osweiler this season, coach Bill O’Brien had to answer questions about an argument with the quarterback during a film session.

O’Brien downplayed the incident as nothing outside the norm in the relationship between a coach and a quarterback. It certainly seems to be inside the norm for this coach and this quarterback as Osweiler’s return to the lineup in Week 17 included a halftime argument between the two men.

“Look, it’s an intense game,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It’s football. You’ve got competitive guys, passionate guys about the team, about winning, especially quarterback-head coach. If there was a what you would term a heated exchange, that happens all the time. I’m not sure what you’re referring to. Those things happen. We’re very focused on the Raiders game.”

Osweiler said anything said during the game “stays between us” and whatever was said preceded a half that saw Osweiler lead three scoring drives without turning the ball over. Turnover-free performances were not the norm for Osweiler in his first season in Houston, so perhaps the loud words were also the right ones this time around.

Given the lack of other quarterback options for this week, O’Brien and company will be hoping that they hit the proper note again this week.