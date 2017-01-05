One table run, Aaron Rodgers not making more promises

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 6:13 AM EST

Aaron Rodgers called his shot by saying his team could “run the table” after starting 4-6, and they did.

But the Packers quarterback wasn’t ready to make any more flashy predictions in advance of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

“Look, I just talked about running the table and getting into the playoffs,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Obviously, it’s win or go home at this point. That’s the focus. Keep on winning and get this thing to Houston.”

He’s still confident in his team, and when asked if he thought they were capable of a long run in the postseason, he answered: “Of course, absolutely.”

But he’s seen what can happen in a similar situation against a familiar foe. After the 2011 Packers went 15-1 (en route to his first MVP), they were bounced in the divisional round by the Giants.

“It doesn’t always bear out that way,” Rodgers said. “The season in ’11, I thought we were going to run through that thing and be in the Super Bowl. But every year, you have that feeling right now where you know that it could happen.”

But he also knows that anything can happen, as he knows all too well.