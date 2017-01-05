Playoff teams’ records vs. other playoff teams

Here’s the record for each of this year’s playoff teams in games against other playoff teams:
Patriots: 4-1 (beat Dolphins, Texans, Steelers, Dolphins; lost to Seahawks)
Seahawks: 3-1 (beat Dolphins, Falcons, Patriots; lost to Packers)
Packers: 5-2 (beat Lions, Giants, Texans, Seahawks, Lions; lost to Cowboys, Falcons)
Cowboys: 3-2 (beat Packers, Steelers, Lions; lost to Giants, Giants)
Giants: 3-2 (beat Cowboys, Cowboys, Lions; lost to Packers, Steelers)
Chiefs: 3-2 (beat Raiders, Falcons, Raiders; lost to Texans, Steelers)
Falcons: 2-2 (beat Raiders, Packers; lost to Seahawks, Chiefs)
Steelers: 2-3 (beat Chiefs, Giants; lost to Dolphins, Patriots, Cowboys)
Texans: 2-3 (beat Chiefs, Lions; lost to Patriots, Raiders, Packers)
Dolphins: 1-3 (lost to Seahawks, Patriots, Patriots; beat Steelers)
Raiders: 1-3 (beat Texans; lost to Falcons, Chiefs, Chiefs)
Lions: 0-5 (lost to Packers, Texans, Giants, Cowboys, Packers)
It should be noted that the Pats win over the Steelers had Landry at QB. Yes, the same Landry who struggled to pull out an OT victory over the Browns last week.
This all means squat in the playoffs. Everybody is 0-0.
Good luck to the Lions but Go HAWKS
LIONS GONNA UPSET THE WORLD THIS WEEK!