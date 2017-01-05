 Skip to content

Playoff teams’ records vs. other playoff teams

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2017, 11:24 AM EST
New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) celebrates his touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Here’s the record for each of this year’s playoff teams in games against other playoff teams:

Patriots: 4-1 (beat Dolphins, Texans, Steelers, Dolphins; lost to Seahawks)

Seahawks: 3-1 (beat Dolphins, Falcons, Patriots; lost to Packers)

Packers: 5-2 (beat Lions, Giants, Texans, Seahawks, Lions; lost to Cowboys, Falcons)

Cowboys: 3-2 (beat Packers, Steelers, Lions; lost to Giants, Giants)

Giants: 3-2 (beat Cowboys, Cowboys, Lions; lost to Packers, Steelers)

Chiefs: 3-2 (beat Raiders, Falcons, Raiders; lost to Texans, Steelers)

Falcons: 2-2 (beat Raiders, Packers; lost to Seahawks, Chiefs)

Steelers: 2-3 (beat Chiefs, Giants; lost to Dolphins, Patriots, Cowboys)

Texans: 2-3 (beat Chiefs, Lions; lost to Patriots, Raiders, Packers)

Dolphins: 1-3 (lost to Seahawks, Patriots, Patriots; beat Steelers)

Raiders: 1-3 (beat Texans; lost to Falcons, Chiefs, Chiefs)

Lions: 0-5 (lost to Packers, Texans, Giants, Cowboys, Packers)

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Features, Green Bay Packers, Home, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks
3 Responses to “Playoff teams’ records vs. other playoff teams”
  1. stealthjunk says: Jan 5, 2017 11:27 AM

    It should be noted that the Pats win over the Steelers had Landry at QB. Yes, the same Landry who struggled to pull out an OT victory over the Browns last week.

  2. seabrawk12 says: Jan 5, 2017 11:27 AM

    This all means squat in the playoffs. Everybody is 0-0.

    Good luck to the Lions but Go HAWKS

  3. publicenemy#1 says: Jan 5, 2017 11:28 AM

    LIONS GONNA UPSET THE WORLD THIS WEEK!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!