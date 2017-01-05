Randy Gregory suspended for at least one year

The Cowboys won’t have defensive end Randy Gregory in the lineup when they return to the field in the divisional round of the playoffs.
The league announced on Thursday that Gregory has been suspended for at least one year by the NFL after a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gregory served two other suspensions totaling 14 games this season and had an appeal of the latest suspension heard earlier this week.
Gregory will need to apply for reinstatement to the league before he’ll be eligible to resume his playing career. As Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith learned this year, that process can stretch well beyond a year before reaching any resolution.
Gregory will miss the entire 2017 season at the very least, however, and his brief return to action for the Cowboys has come to an end after seeing action in the final two games of the regular season.
Nate Newton says Gregory needs help!
Addiction is a cunning enemy of life…
When someone’s willing to give you millions of dollars, and you still can’t stop smoking weed, you know you have a problem.
can’t blame him for doing drugs. imagine being part of an organization run by Jerry Jones lol
If he had done the smart thing and beat his girl or whipped his son’s ballsack bloody he’d be playing right now. What a fool!
Never did a drug due to my father being a drug addict then I was in the military for almost 9 years in the submarine force. I get it it’s a substance. But it’s 2017 and it’s pot let’s grow up NFL.evfn though Gregory had these issues at Nebraska it is pot. Hell my great state of taxachusetts legalized it! Chandler jones isn’t happy about that lol
He fail a current test or was this an old one?
Good one Mara! Why haven’t the Giants been contacted about the drugs found on their players yacht in Miami yet? Oh that’s right, it’s not the Cowboys and Patriots! New York rivals! #MaraRunsTheCountryClub
I don’t think I have ever seen a player get so many headlines for playing so little. Has he even sort of proven he can play at a high (pun intended) level?
So, Josh Brown, 1 game for repeatedly beating his wife that the Giants and league were well aware of. Ray Rice 2 games for clocking his wife that the Ravens and Goodell protected and shielded until fortunately the video came out.
Smoking weed? A year or more.
Goodell is without a doubt the most corrupt, vile commissioner of any modern sports league. He is destroying the league and has to go.
The women fans of the league need to start boycotting the NFL which clearly views domestic violence as nothing of substance.
Forget Hard Knocks….put him & Josh Gordon on a reality show……
Mara and his Puppets Goodell and Friel at it again, the Giants fan and fans run this league, Gregory had zero rep at this appeal how fair is that?
Jerrah asked the commish to hold off until after the Cowboy’s play-off game, and then suspend him. But Roger couldn’t wait 10 days. He needed time to get ball weighers to Foxboro.
Well at least GM Jerry hit on draft picks on the offensive side of the ball…
The NFL. Where we’ll supply you with enough Oxy’s so that you can eat them like M&M’s and develop a raging addiction, but don’t you dare smoke weed (even though it’s now legal in at least 1/4 of the cities we have teams in)
But somking weed is no big thang man, it’s not addictive and should be legal everywhere. Seriously, just like booze some folks can smoke weed casually, but most can’t……see point above.
Ridiculous. This is pot. The NFL needs to catch up with the rest of the country. Goodell needs to go.
Where’s ‘the truth’ at? This thread is way overdue for more of that indignation about Floyd and further demands for yet another explanation he won’t read.
That’s the last we’ll see of Mr. Gregory. They should get Josh Gordon, Johnny Goofball and Aldon Smith together and make a reality TV show.
Gregory’s an idiot for continuing to do what he was told would threaten his livelihood. That said, weed’s legal in enough of this country that throwing the book at a guy for smoking up is just stupid. As if the NFL has any business telling anybody how to conduct himself….
