Randy Gregory suspended for at least one year

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles escapes Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defatted the Cowboys 27-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t have defensive end Randy Gregory in the lineup when they return to the field in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The league announced on Thursday that Gregory has been suspended for at least one year by the NFL after a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gregory served two other suspensions totaling 14 games this season and had an appeal of the latest suspension heard earlier this week.

Gregory will need to apply for reinstatement to the league before he’ll be eligible to resume his playing career. As Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith learned this year, that process can stretch well beyond a year before reaching any resolution.

Gregory will miss the entire 2017 season at the very least, however, and his brief return to action for the Cowboys has come to an end after seeing action in the final two games of the regular season.

35 Responses to “Randy Gregory suspended for at least one year”
  1. ninerfan81 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:02 PM

    Retire you idiot…give that spot to someone who deserves it.

  2. trainwrecksryan says: Jan 5, 2017 5:03 PM

    Rocket scientist!

  3. stairwayto7 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:04 PM

    Nate Newton says Gregory needs help!

  4. therealjr says: Jan 5, 2017 5:04 PM

    Great pick, Jerry.

  5. ilovefoolsball says: Jan 5, 2017 5:05 PM

    Hope it was worth it!

  6. bwoo72 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:05 PM

    Addiction is a cunning enemy of life…

  7. BIGGSHAUN says: Jan 5, 2017 5:06 PM

    When someone’s willing to give you millions of dollars, and you still can’t stop smoking weed, you know you have a problem.

  8. imcornholious says: Jan 5, 2017 5:06 PM

    Dumber than a bag of rocks…

  9. beastcoast95 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:06 PM

    can’t blame him for doing drugs. imagine being part of an organization run by Jerry Jones lol

  10. jasonatomic says: Jan 5, 2017 5:07 PM

    If he had done the smart thing and beat his girl or whipped his son’s ballsack bloody he’d be playing right now. What a fool!

  11. parasol monster says: Jan 5, 2017 5:07 PM

    All I’ll say is… good.

  12. navyvandal says: Jan 5, 2017 5:09 PM

    Never did a drug due to my father being a drug addict then I was in the military for almost 9 years in the submarine force. I get it it’s a substance. But it’s 2017 and it’s pot let’s grow up NFL.evfn though Gregory had these issues at Nebraska it is pot. Hell my great state of taxachusetts legalized it! Chandler jones isn’t happy about that lol

  13. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Jan 5, 2017 5:09 PM

    He fail a current test or was this an old one?

  14. pridewatcher says: Jan 5, 2017 5:09 PM

    Now that’s not fair. One suspension for each tackle he made? He will be missed!

  15. jerrysglassescleaner says: Jan 5, 2017 5:10 PM

    Good one Mara! Why haven’t the Giants been contacted about the drugs found on their players yacht in Miami yet? Oh that’s right, it’s not the Cowboys and Patriots! New York rivals! #MaraRunsTheCountryClub

  16. thesneakysalamander says: Jan 5, 2017 5:10 PM

    I don’t think I have ever seen a player get so many headlines for playing so little. Has he even sort of proven he can play at a high (pun intended) level?

  17. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:14 PM

    So, Josh Brown, 1 game for repeatedly beating his wife that the Giants and league were well aware of. Ray Rice 2 games for clocking his wife that the Ravens and Goodell protected and shielded until fortunately the video came out.

    Smoking weed? A year or more.

    Goodell is without a doubt the most corrupt, vile commissioner of any modern sports league. He is destroying the league and has to go.

    The women fans of the league need to start boycotting the NFL which clearly views domestic violence as nothing of substance.

  18. hrmlss says: Jan 5, 2017 5:14 PM

    How ’bout them Cowboys!

  19. eglsfan says: Jan 5, 2017 5:16 PM

    Forget Hard Knocks….put him & Josh Gordon on a reality show……

  20. jonwill57 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:16 PM

    He should not have even played two games.

  21. gmen5280 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:16 PM

    Would rather do drugs then play professional football.
    What a total waste of talent.

  22. amishcowboy says: Jan 5, 2017 5:17 PM

    Mara and his Puppets Goodell and Friel at it again, the Giants fan and fans run this league, Gregory had zero rep at this appeal how fair is that?

  23. hrmlss says: Jan 5, 2017 5:18 PM

    Jerrah asked the commish to hold off until after the Cowboy’s play-off game, and then suspend him. But Roger couldn’t wait 10 days. He needed time to get ball weighers to Foxboro.

  24. idiedpretty says: Jan 5, 2017 5:22 PM

    He and Aldon Smith should juse become Bad Boy Street Pimps, open a club and put out a rap cd.

  25. shaggytoodle says: Jan 5, 2017 5:22 PM

    Well at least GM Jerry hit on draft picks on the offensive side of the ball…

  26. mickmars says: Jan 5, 2017 5:24 PM

    The NFL. Where we’ll supply you with enough Oxy’s so that you can eat them like M&M’s and develop a raging addiction, but don’t you dare smoke weed (even though it’s now legal in at least 1/4 of the cities we have teams in)

  27. packrule says: Jan 5, 2017 5:28 PM

    But somking weed is no big thang man, it’s not addictive and should be legal everywhere. Seriously, just like booze some folks can smoke weed casually, but most can’t……see point above.

  28. i thumbs down your comment says: Jan 5, 2017 5:30 PM

    Raiders will pick him up

  29. dallashomer says: Jan 5, 2017 5:31 PM

    Ridiculous. This is pot. The NFL needs to catch up with the rest of the country. Goodell needs to go.

  30. maust1013 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:34 PM

    Where’s ‘the truth’ at? This thread is way overdue for more of that indignation about Floyd and further demands for yet another explanation he won’t read.

  31. stoneydog1000 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:38 PM

    If he were a Steeler, he would have already did his 3 games and be back on the field.

  32. steelerfan63 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:41 PM

    An even up trade to the Bungals for Pacman.

  33. whenwilliteverend says: Jan 5, 2017 5:47 PM

    That’s the last we’ll see of Mr. Gregory. They should get Josh Gordon, Johnny Goofball and Aldon Smith together and make a reality TV show.

  34. thechickenexpress says: Jan 5, 2017 5:49 PM

    Gregory’s an idiot for continuing to do what he was told would threaten his livelihood. That said, weed’s legal in enough of this country that throwing the book at a guy for smoking up is just stupid. As if the NFL has any business telling anybody how to conduct himself….

  35. cosmicredneck81 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:55 PM

    And the annual cowboy playoff screwjobb begins

