Report: Eagles deny Jets permission to interview John DeFilippo

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 1:44 PM EST

It didn’t take long after Chan Gailey announced his retirement for word of Jets interest in Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as their next offensive coordinator to surface.

It appears the Jets are going to have to look in a different direction, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles denied the Jets permission to interview DeFilippo.

Teams can block assistants under contract from interviewing with other clubs unless the interview is for a head coaching job.

If DeFilippo is staying put, the Jets will have to look elsewhere for a new offensive mastermind. Whoever they hire will also have a hand in bringing in new quarterbacks and running backs coaches after the Jets parted ways with Kevin Patullo and Marcel Shipp earlier this week.

DeFilippo will continue working with Carson Wentz in Philadelphia and could be in line for more responsibility in the event that the Bills’ reported interest in Frank Reich leads to an opening at offensive coordinator with the Eagles.