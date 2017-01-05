Report: Jets interested in John DeFilippo for offensive coordinator

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 5, 2017, 2:47 AM EST

The New York Jets are interested in Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as a candidate for their open offensive coordinator job per Adam Caplan of ESPN.com.

The position with the Jets is open following the retirement of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey on Tuesday. The Jets also fired two offensive assistants as well as head coach Todd Bowles looked to revamp his coaching staff.

DeFilippo just completed his first season as quarterbacks coach with the Eagles. DeFilippo previously worked with the Jets as a quarterbacks coach in 2009 on Rex Ryan’s coaching staff. After two years at San Jose State, he returned to the NFL as a quarterbacks coach with the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. He then served as offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns for one season under Mike Pettine before joining Doug Pederson’s staff with the Eagles.

With the Jets also in need of a running backs coach and quarterbacks coach, any candidate for the offensive coordinator position could have the freedom to help hire fellow assistants to work with as well, which would provide some additional incentive for the job.