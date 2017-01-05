Report: Kyle Shanahan thinks Denver is the best job opening

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2017, 4:47 AM EST

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is a candidate for most of the NFL’s six head-coaching vacancies, but there’s reportedly one he prefers over the others, and that’s the one his dad once had.

The Denver job is the one Shanahan has his eyes on, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Shanahan’s father, Mike Shanahan, coached the Broncos to two Super Bowl titles.

If Broncos G.M. John Elway wants to keep the Broncos on the same course set by the recently retired head coach Gary Kubiak, Shanahan would make a lot of sense: Shanahan’s first coordinator job was under Kubiak in Houston, and Shanahan would likely be open to keeping a lot of Kubiak’s assistants, which Elway said he hoped the next head coach would do.

Shanahan is set to interview with Elway on Saturday. Shanahan has also drawn interest from the 49ers, Jaguars and Rams.