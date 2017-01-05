 Skip to content

Report: Police have tape that shows Coleman wasn’t involved in fight

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 5:02 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Corey Coleman #19 of the Cleveland Browns runs after the catch against Trovon Reed #38 of the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has denied involvement in an alleged Dec. 31 assault, and Cleveland.com reported Thursday that Cleveland Police are in possession of a video that shows Coleman was not involved.

Both Coleman’s lawyer, Kevin Spellacy, and his agent, David Mulugheta, released statements Thursday that said Coleman denies the allegations and has fully cooperated. The Browns are aware of the incident but did not comment.

The Cleveland.com report said that people with Coleman — possibly his brother and a friend — were involved in a fight in the lobby of Coleman’s apartment complex. The alleged victim said in the police report that he suffered a concussion, a ruptured left eardrum and multiple bruises and scratches.

The Cleveland.com report said Coleman is not listed as a suspect, but said police must still interview witnesses and study the tape. The report said the victim identified Coleman before the fight; the initial statement released by Coleman’s agent said Coleman was aware of the incident but “denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name.”

7 Responses to “Report: Police have tape that shows Coleman wasn’t involved in fight”
  1. weepingjebus says: Jan 5, 2017 5:16 PM

    Somebody listened to the fall guy lecture.

  2. mongo3401 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:33 PM

    This is the new mantra for waste products. If there is an NFL athlete within 100 feet, start a fight, get your azz handed to you and sue the NFL player. LOL

  3. spotsdad says: Jan 5, 2017 5:42 PM

    The cash register is locked. Sorry, sue somebody else.

  4. dawgturd says: Jan 5, 2017 5:43 PM

    That’s the way to do it, have your friends/family members take the blame, got to protect the money.

  5. dawgturd says: Jan 5, 2017 5:44 PM

    It’s still not a good look, Coleman should surround himself with better people

  6. steelerfan63 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:45 PM

    I figured the accusation was false. A Cleveland Brown cant beat anyone.

  7. jag1959 says: Jan 5, 2017 5:56 PM

    steelerfan63 says:
    Jan 5, 2017 5:45 PM
    I figured the accusation was false. A Cleveland Brown cant beat anyone.
    _________________

    Don’t be so sure. Maybe the ‘victim’ was a San Diego Charger

Leave a Reply

