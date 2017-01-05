Report: Police have tape that shows Coleman wasn’t involved in fight

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 5:02 PM EST

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has denied involvement in an alleged Dec. 31 assault, and Cleveland.com reported Thursday that Cleveland Police are in possession of a video that shows Coleman was not involved.

Both Coleman’s lawyer, Kevin Spellacy, and his agent, David Mulugheta, released statements Thursday that said Coleman denies the allegations and has fully cooperated. The Browns are aware of the incident but did not comment.

The Cleveland.com report said that people with Coleman — possibly his brother and a friend — were involved in a fight in the lobby of Coleman’s apartment complex. The alleged victim said in the police report that he suffered a concussion, a ruptured left eardrum and multiple bruises and scratches.

The Cleveland.com report said Coleman is not listed as a suspect, but said police must still interview witnesses and study the tape. The report said the victim identified Coleman before the fight; the initial statement released by Coleman’s agent said Coleman was aware of the incident but “denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name.”