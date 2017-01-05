Report: Vance Joseph wouldn’t keep Wade Phillips

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is one of a handful of candidates to replace Gary Kubiak as head coach of the Broncos. If Joseph gets the job, Kubiak won’t be the only big-name coach leaving the team.
Alex Marvez of SportingNews.com reports that Joseph would promote defensive backs coach Joe Woods to the position of defensive coordinator. This means that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips would not be returning.
Phillips already may be destined to leave; with Washington firing defensive coordinator Joe Barry, the next move could be to bring Phillips to D.C.
However it works out, the coaching carousel is spinning at multiple levels, and it’s unclear where everyone will be when the music stops.
Bad idea.
Philips will retire soon, then you can bring in your own guy. Keep Philips and you have an easier transition with senior management, fans and make it easier to manage. If Philips loses it, you replace him, give you an extra year of being safe. If he does good, you look good
Fire Wade and let Green Bay pick him up so they release Capers. So much talent and high draft picks on GB defense yet it consistently under performs. Wade would get that defense to make them scary good!