Report: Vance Joseph wouldn’t keep Wade Phillips

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EST

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is one of a handful of candidates to replace Gary Kubiak as head coach of the Broncos. If Joseph gets the job, Kubiak won’t be the only big-name coach leaving the team.

Alex Marvez of SportingNews.com reports that Joseph would promote defensive backs coach Joe Woods to the position of defensive coordinator. This means that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips would not be returning.

Phillips already may be destined to leave; with Washington firing defensive coordinator Joe Barry, the next move could be to bring Phillips to D.C.

However it works out, the coaching carousel is spinning at multiple levels, and it’s unclear where everyone will be when the music stops.