Richard Sherman denounces click-based media

Before Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman vowed to not speak to any reporter not named Ed Werder, Sherman spoke to Robert Klemko of TheMMQB.com. And Sherman made an observation that mirrors the Denzel Washington senitment Sherman shared on Twitter a day ago.

“I think nowadays it’s getting increasingly difficult to deal with media outlets because it’s about getting clicks,” Sherman told Klemko last week. “It’s not their fault; it’s their job. Their editor is saying, ‘Do whatever you have to do to get clicks.’ You can slander people, misquote people, and there’s no policing it. Instead, I can direct all the traffic to social media or my own website, and get the truth out.”

Let’s consider this comment a bit more carefully. While “getting clicks” is a reality of competing in a ruthlessly accountable digital space that measures audience in who does and doesn’t “get clicks,” media outlets with a reputation for authenticity and honesty and a commitment to accuracy (and a willingness to admit when an inaccuracy occurs) will, over time, get more than enough clicks to remain in business over a period of years and decades.

Do some media outlets focus solely on “getting clicks” and appealing to the least common denominator? Yes. But those outlets will have a hard time sustaining any profitability that they may experience as a result of the short-term pop that comes from repeatedly dancing on the wrong line of what’s right and what’s wrong.

As to the notion that editors are telling reporters, “Do whatever you have to do to get clicks,” I’ve never heard a complaint from any reporter that he or she has been instructed to “get clicks.” When it comes to sports, the most obvious effort to harvest clicks come in the form of slide shows, which were first popularized by Bleacher Report and which now show up in plenty of websites maintained by publications that got started in print.

The temptation to push controversial content existed long before the industry metric was clicks. Reporters are always looking for stories that will create controversy and, in turn, drive interest. And the subjects of those stories will always object to stories that make them look bad, whether they deserve to look bad or not.

“You can slander people, misquote people, and there’s no policing it,” Sherman said. Yes, there is a way of policing; it’s called the civil justice system. Even public figures have protection against outright lies, and celebrities and athletes have the power to take a stand when their rights are violated. (If you don’t believe that, google “Hulk Hogan” and “Gawker.”)

“I can direct all the traffic to social media or my own website, and get the truth out,” Sherman said. And he’s right, with one caveat. He’ll be getting out his version of the truth. And the audience hopefully realizes that content generated by websites owned by players, teams, and leagues reflect the version of the truth that the players, teams, and leagues want to propagate. Whether it’s ThePlayersTribune.com, Steelers.com, or NFL.com, whatever appears in those spaces is more the paragraphs of a press release than the product of independent thought.

In today’s media, where players, teams, and leagues easily can set up their own content-delivery systems, the lack of independence is as big of a danger as the charlatans who peddle fake news. Those, like Sherman, who profit from the success of websites owned by players, teams, and leagues now have a clear financial interest in painting all independent media outlets with the #fakenews brush in order to limit scrutiny and criticism and to sell a manicured image to the public.

This dynamic has existed for most if not all of Sherman’s six NFL seasons. He has taken a stand now not because someone has slandered or misquoted him but because he has faced fair criticism for his words and deeds arising from last month’s game against the Rams and his subsequent threat to “ruin” the career of a reporter who was pushing the issue harder than Sherman preferred.

He may not be able to “ruin” the career of any reporter, but he can try to undermine the entire industry by refusing to provide access. It’s a good plan, but for the fact that the NFL will repeatedly fine him if he continuously refuses to provide access.