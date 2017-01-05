Ryan Tannehill ruled out, Matt Moore to start vs. Steelers

The Dolphins will head into the playoffs with their backup quarterback.
Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out and Matt Moore will start against the Steelers, according to multiple reports.
That’s not a big surprise, as Tannehill’s knee injury was expected to keep him out for at least another week. Still, less than 24 hours ago Dolphins coach Adam Gase was still saying Tannehill could go.
The good news for the Dolphins is that the offense hasn’t missed a beat with Moore at the helm: Moore has a 105.6 passer rating to Tannehill’s 93.5, and Moore is averaging 8.3 yards a pass to Tannehill’s 7.7. Moore is nowhere near the running threat Tannehill is, but Moore may actually be a better fit for what Gase likes to do on offense.
Still, the Dolphins face a tall order in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers are the biggest betting favorites in the NFL for wild card weekend.
HA..maybe next year Fins
I really wish some of my fellow Steeler fans would show some humility before this game. Haven’t any of you learned your lesson about this team over the years?
It didn’t matter who started. The results will be the same.
No respect for the Dolphins. Didn’t they beat Pittsburgh this year. Everyone is saying Big Ben was injured but he only missed one series. That game was in Miami though. I think this will be a better game than expected.
Well, at least now with Moore they have a puncher’s chance.
“I really wish some of my fellow Steeler fans would show some humility before this game. Haven’t any of you learned your lesson about this team over the years?”
Sometimes less is Moore.
not sure why they’re even bothering to play this game. neither one will make it out of KC…let alone Foxboro…
After their week off, the 3 B’s for Steelers will come out flat. If Miami jumps to an early lead, they will win. By the time Steelers offense gets into a groove it maybe too late.
Good luck, Dolphins !!
It’s not going to matter who starts at QB. Ben, Brown, and Bell are going to be too much for Miami now that they have gotten hot, plus having Tuitt back on D and most likely Green back as well? Too much fire power for Miami to overcome, especially on the road.
A back-up QB will make some difference. But a ref that can’t spot face mask penalties is what the Steelers are REALLY hoping for.
The Miami secondary is in pathetic shape. Ben should be able to shred it with Brown having a huge day. Look at what Brady did to them last weekend.