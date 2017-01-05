Ryan Tannehill ruled out, Matt Moore to start vs. Steelers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2017, 10:15 AM EST

The Dolphins will head into the playoffs with their backup quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out and Matt Moore will start against the Steelers, according to multiple reports.

That’s not a big surprise, as Tannehill’s knee injury was expected to keep him out for at least another week. Still, less than 24 hours ago Dolphins coach Adam Gase was still saying Tannehill could go.

The good news for the Dolphins is that the offense hasn’t missed a beat with Moore at the helm: Moore has a 105.6 passer rating to Tannehill’s 93.5, and Moore is averaging 8.3 yards a pass to Tannehill’s 7.7. Moore is nowhere near the running threat Tannehill is, but Moore may actually be a better fit for what Gase likes to do on offense.

Still, the Dolphins face a tall order in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers are the biggest betting favorites in the NFL for wild card weekend.