Ryan Tannehill ruled out, Matt Moore to start vs. Steelers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2017, 10:15 AM EST
JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins talks with Matt Moore #8 during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 20, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Dolphins will head into the playoffs with their backup quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out and Matt Moore will start against the Steelers, according to multiple reports.

That’s not a big surprise, as Tannehill’s knee injury was expected to keep him out for at least another week. Still, less than 24 hours ago Dolphins coach Adam Gase was still saying Tannehill could go.

The good news for the Dolphins is that the offense hasn’t missed a beat with Moore at the helm: Moore has a 105.6 passer rating to Tannehill’s 93.5, and Moore is averaging 8.3 yards a pass to Tannehill’s 7.7. Moore is nowhere near the running threat Tannehill is, but Moore may actually be a better fit for what Gase likes to do on offense.

Still, the Dolphins face a tall order in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers are the biggest betting favorites in the NFL for wild card weekend.

12 Responses to “Ryan Tannehill ruled out, Matt Moore to start vs. Steelers”
  1. nomar8477 says: Jan 5, 2017 10:19 AM

    HA..maybe next year Fins

  2. stillers213 says: Jan 5, 2017 10:24 AM

    I really wish some of my fellow Steeler fans would show some humility before this game. Haven’t any of you learned your lesson about this team over the years?

  3. imodan says: Jan 5, 2017 10:24 AM

    It didn’t matter who started. The results will be the same.

  4. ialdrich1214 says: Jan 5, 2017 10:26 AM

    No respect for the Dolphins. Didn’t they beat Pittsburgh this year. Everyone is saying Big Ben was injured but he only missed one series. That game was in Miami though. I think this will be a better game than expected.

  5. valentino8100 says: Jan 5, 2017 10:33 AM

    Well, at least now with Moore they have a puncher’s chance.

  6. troy43mvp says: Jan 5, 2017 10:35 AM

    “I really wish some of my fellow Steeler fans would show some humility before this game. Haven’t any of you learned your lesson about this team over the years?”

    Sometimes less is Moore.

  7. 12coltsfan12 says: Jan 5, 2017 10:35 AM

    not sure why they’re even bothering to play this game. neither one will make it out of KC…let alone Foxboro…

  8. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 5, 2017 10:35 AM

    After their week off, the 3 B’s for Steelers will come out flat. If Miami jumps to an early lead, they will win. By the time Steelers offense gets into a groove it maybe too late.

  9. brendafortheboyz says: Jan 5, 2017 10:36 AM

    Good luck, Dolphins !!

  10. holtzclawbrian says: Jan 5, 2017 10:37 AM

    It’s not going to matter who starts at QB. Ben, Brown, and Bell are going to be too much for Miami now that they have gotten hot, plus having Tuitt back on D and most likely Green back as well? Too much fire power for Miami to overcome, especially on the road.

  11. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says: Jan 5, 2017 10:38 AM

    A back-up QB will make some difference. But a ref that can’t spot face mask penalties is what the Steelers are REALLY hoping for.

  12. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 5, 2017 10:39 AM

    The Miami secondary is in pathetic shape. Ben should be able to shred it with Brown having a huge day. Look at what Brady did to them last weekend.

