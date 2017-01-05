Seahawks leery of Matthew Stafford’s running ability

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2017, 11:49 AM EST

Saturday’s NFC wild-card game features one quarterback who is widely known for his running ability and one who isn’t but maybe should be. But the Seahawks know that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford can do things with his feet.

“I like the way he plays,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said on Wednesday’s PFT Live. “You know, he’s very confident. Throws the ball really, really well. I think the thing that people sleep on the most is his running ability. He’s able to get a lot of yards if he doesn’t see anything down field or maybe the same coverage is checked down. He takes off and he runs, and he’s tough. I’ve seen him try to lower his shoulder a couple of times on a couple of guys so we’ve just got to be ready for that. There’s not too many quarterbacks who are going to lower the shoulder but we respect it, and we’re ready for it.”

Stafford needs to be ready for the fact that the Seahawks are ready for his running, because guys like Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor will be ready to lower the boom.