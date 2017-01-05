Sean McDermott to interview with 49ers next week

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 3:07 PM EST

Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott continues to generate interest from teams looking for a head coach.

McDermott interviewed with the Bills on Wednesday, he is slated for an interview with the Chargers and now he’s set up a meeting with the 49ers. According to multiple reports, McDermott will interview with the 49ers next week as they continue their search for Chip Kelly’s replacement.

Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com reports that the time and location for the interview are still being determined.

The 49ers interviewed Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday and have interviews scheduled with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels over the weekend. They are also expected to speak to Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable and Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay next week with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph also on the radar.