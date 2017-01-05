Sean McVay, Harold Goodwin interviewing with Rams Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 7:37 AM EST

The Rams’ coaching search will take a couple of steps forward on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the team is going to interview a pair of candidates for the job. Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay and Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin are the two men that will have their chance to make their case to be Jeff Fisher’s permanent successor in Los Angeles.

Goodwin interviewed with the Jaguars and Josina Anderson of ESPN reports he is also set to interview with the Bills on Saturday. McVay is also expected to interview with the 49ers.

The Rams have already interviewed interim coach John Fassel and Panthers assistant head coach Steve Wilks. They’re scheduled to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan over the weekend as the coaches are off ahead of divisional round playoff games.

There are other names floating around the Rams job as well, which likely indicates that the process will progress to at least one more round of interviews with candidates who the team believes merit a longer look.