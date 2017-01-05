 Skip to content

Sean Payton fires five Saints assistants, including Joe Vitt

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2017, 5:38 PM EST
Sean Payton AP

Saints coach Sean Payton is making a major change to his coaching staff.

Payton has fired five assistants: Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan and James Willis, according to Alex Marvez of Sporting News.

Vitt is the most noteworthy name on that list. He has served as Payton’s assistant head coach since 2006 and was the Saints’ interim head coach in 2012, when Payton was suspended for Bountygate.

Also noteworthy is that Payton clearly thinks it’s time to improve his special teams: McMahon was special teams coordinator and Kwan was assistant special teams coach.

Johnson coached the Saints’ defensive line, and Willis was a linebackers assistant.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
5 Responses to “Sean Payton fires five Saints assistants, including Joe Vitt”
  1. boobsmcgoo says: Jan 5, 2017 5:45 PM

    Wow! I’m impressed.

  2. nflknowitall says: Jan 5, 2017 5:56 PM

    They’re keeping the lipstick and changing the pig.

    Good luck Saints!

  3. iberiasaint says: Jan 5, 2017 5:59 PM

    Making the Saints great again despite every effort by the dictator Goodall to sabotage the franchise.

  4. 26predator says: Jan 5, 2017 6:04 PM

    Cold man, that’s cold. Brr.

  5. manderson4150 says: Jan 5, 2017 6:07 PM

    Just a thought, but who hired these coaches….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!