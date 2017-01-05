Sean Payton fires five Saints assistants, including Joe Vitt

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2017, 5:38 PM EST

Saints coach Sean Payton is making a major change to his coaching staff.

Payton has fired five assistants: Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan and James Willis, according to Alex Marvez of Sporting News.

Vitt is the most noteworthy name on that list. He has served as Payton’s assistant head coach since 2006 and was the Saints’ interim head coach in 2012, when Payton was suspended for Bountygate.

Also noteworthy is that Payton clearly thinks it’s time to improve his special teams: McMahon was special teams coordinator and Kwan was assistant special teams coach.

Johnson coached the Saints’ defensive line, and Willis was a linebackers assistant.