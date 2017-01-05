Terrelle Pryor now has 1,000-yard seasons receiving and passing

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2017, 7:55 AM EST

Terrelle Pryor started his career as a quarterback for the Raiders, is now a receiver for the Browns, and has a 1,000-yard season both passing and receiving. How rare is that?

So rare it has happened just once before, by Marlin Briscoe, who passed for 1,589 yards for the Broncos in 1968, when he was the first black starting quarterback in the American Football League. He then left the Broncos for the Bills, where he had 1,036 yards receiving in 1970. (AFL records count as official NFL statistics, so Briscoe’s 1,000-yard passing season before the 1970 AFL-NFL merger qualifies.)

Pryor had his 1,000-yard passing season in 2013, when he passed for 1,798 yards with the Raiders. This year he had 1,007 receiving yards for the Browns.

A free agent this offseason, Pryor is a uniquely talented player, who emerged as the Browns’ best receiver this season while still learning the position. Briscoe may be the only person who knows how hard that is.