The clock is now ticking on Tyrod Taylor’s guaranteed money

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2017, 9:50 PM EST

Usually, the interests of a player and a team are aligned when the player has surgery. The mutual goal is to get the player healthy as soon as possible. As it relates to the hernia surgery performed on Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the interests of the player don’t mesh with the interests of the team.

Under his current contract, Taylor has $27.5 million in payments guaranteed for injury. If he’s on the roster on the fourth day of the 2017 league year, the payment becomes fully guaranteed.

If Taylor’s injury heals slowly enough to prevent him from passing a physical before the fourth day of the 2017 league year, Taylor would become entitled to $27.5 million, because the Bills wouldn’t be able to cut him before the full guarantee vests. If he passes a physical before the fourth day of the 2017 league year, the Bills can cut Taylor and avoid any and all further financial obligation to him.

The Bills quite possibly will try to cut Taylor even if he hasn’t passed a physical. Taylor, through the NFL Players Association, would argue that Taylor is still entitled to receive the money.

It’s also possible that team doctors will deem Taylor healthy enough to pass a physical and Taylor’s doctors will disagree, setting the stage for a legal fight with $27.5 million riding on the outcome.

The Bills would be entitled to an offset for any money Taylor earns elsewhere, but it’s highly unlikely that some other team will give Taylor the same package that he’ll receive if he’s on Buffalo’s roster on the fourth day of the league year.

Bottom line? Buffalo has 27.5 million reasons to see Taylor heal by the middle of March, and Taylor has 27.5 million reasons not to.