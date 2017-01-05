Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 7:09 AM EST

The Bills final report card looks like the one from college that semester you listened to a lot of Led Zeppelin records and had to steal the mail from your parents’ house.

The Dolphins’ secondary is still banged up, and is just one of the problems they have.

The Patriots might not have had the toughest schedule, but they did the best against good teams.

A look at the Jets’ offensive coordinator options.

A look at why the Ravens stuck with offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

Ben Roethlisberger got a dig in at the Bengals this week.

Browns fans have probably spent more time than most thinking about the Senior Bowl.

Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell is ready to see what the playoffs are all about.

The Texans need RB Lamar Miller to play a big role this weekend.

The defining moments of a lost Colts season.

The Jaguars report card looks like the one from college that semester you hung out with the ceramics majors and had to steal the mail from your parents’ house.

Improvements up front sparked the Titans this year.

A coaching search creates plenty of uncertainty for the Broncos young QBs.

The Chiefs are still checking out guys for the future.

Raiders LT Donald Penn was held out Wednesday, but is expected to play this week.

The Chargers report card looks like the one from college that semester you got pretty good at skiing and had to steal the mail from your parents’ house.

Cowboys QB Mark Sanchez was frustrated with his own performance.

The Giants have found a pretty good nickname for their secondary.

The Eagles have done as much medical work as possible using flexible adhesive bandages.

Washington has some big WR decisions to make in the next two months.

Once again, the Bears QB situation is a top offseason priority.

Lions RB Zach Zenner appreciates the love.

The Packers and Giants are going to be cold, but not historically cold.

Vikings return man Marcus Sherels just missed a big incentive.

Falcons WR Julio Jones isn’t sweating this week’s Alabama upheaval.

A look at some potential Panthers salary cap casualties.

The Saints signed a couple of CFL guys.

The Buccaneers began the competition at one position, sort of.

Young QBs are something the Cardinals figure to be watching closely.

Look at it this way, at least the Rams aren’t moving.

Former 49ers TE Brent Jones is willing to give owner Jed York some credit, with conditions.

Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin isn’t worried about records.