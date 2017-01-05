Titans promote GM Robinson to executive vice president

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 7:38 PM EST

The Titans announced on Thursday that general manager Jon Robinson has been promoted to executive vice president.

The Titans went from 3-13 in 2015 to 9-7 in Robinson’s first season with the team. Robinson traded out of the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft to acquire future picks, acquired running back DeMarco Murray via trade during the draft and had both rookies and free-agent pickups from last March such as wide receiver Rishard Matthews and center Ben Jones play key roles in the team’s 2016 success.

“Jon has done great work since his arrival to our organization and this [promotion[ is a way to recognize that fact,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “His leadership and football acumen helped change our culture and improve our team. He and [head coach] Mike Mularkey deserve a great deal of credit for our turnaround this year and I am hopeful that will continue this coming year and into the future.”

The promotion comes almost exactly 51 weeks after Robinson was hired.

“Amy called me today to talk about this promotion and I was truly humbled and grateful,” Robinson said. “This organization means the world to me and I am working on a daily basis to make it better. I don’t stand alone in this task of improving our team. From ownership, Mike and the coaches, the players who have bought in to our program, scouts and staff, we all have worked together to create a family and hopefully a culture of long-term success.”