Tony McDaniel sits with concussion for Seahawks, Andre Roberts back at practice for Lions

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 5, 2017, 12:02 AM EST

Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel is in danger of missing Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game with the Detroit Lions after sustaining a concussion in Sunday’s regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

McDaniel did not participate in practice for the Seahawks on Wednesday. Seattle has just one more full practice on Thursday before Saturday night’s kickoff with the Lions. It leaves very little time for him to clear concussion protocol in time to play against Detroit.

McDaniel is one of the key parts of Seattle’s run defense.

The Lions had four players limited in practice on Wednesday: receiver Andre Roberts (shoulder), center Travis Swanson (concussion), tackle Riley Reiff (hip) and linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee). Roberts did not take part in practice with the team on Tuesday.

Reiff and Swanson both did not play in Detroit’s finale against Green Bay on Sunday night.