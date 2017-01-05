Tyreek Hill runs his way to AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 5, 2017, 10:03 AM EST

Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December.

Hill had two punt return touchdowns over the season’s final four games and set a franchise record with a 95-yard punt return in the regular-season finale vs. the Chargers.

Hill scored 12 touchdowns in his rookie season: six receiving, three rushing, two by punt return and one on a free kick return. He led the NFL in punt return yards (592), punt return touchdowns and yards per punt return (15.2).

On Wednesday Hill became the first rookie to win three AFC Player of the Week awards since Chiefs wide receiver Tamarick Vanover in 1995, and on Thursday he joined Vanover as the only Chiefs rookies to win a player of the month award.