Tyrod Taylor having groin surgery, which could be bad for Bills

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

If you think Obamacare is expensive, wait until you see the hospital bill the Bills may be about to get.

Via Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News, Taylor posted pictures on himself in a surgical gown on a hospital bed on his Snapchat account this morning.

That’s a pretty clear signal he’s having some degree of groin surgery, which could complicate many things for the Bills as they look for a new head coach.

If Taylor isn’t able to pass a physical before the third day of the new league year, the remaining $27.5 million of injury guarantees in his contract will kick in, and the Bills will be on the hook.

At that stage, they might as well keep him, because he’s shown to be a reasonable competent quarterback when well.

Of course, there’s also a possibility he’ll be cleared by March 11, though it sets the stage for a very interesting team physical.

The Bills benched him late in the season, in hopes of protecting him from harm, and giving them the option of parting ways without paying him those guarantees if the next coach wasn’t enamored with him.

And with Taylor having the procedure, it could also complicates their hiring process, as a coach who doesn’t want to attach himself to Taylor’s surgically repaired wagon might not be inclined to join an organization which isn’t showing any signs of dysfunction whatsoever.