Vance Joseph: Byron Maxwell “fighting to play this week”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 12:38 PM EST

When Miami beat the Steelers in Week Six, they were able to limit Pittsburgh to 189 passing yards and wide receiver Antonio Brown to one catch for six yards.

A similar result this Sunday would help their chances of beating the Steelers significantly, but the Dolphins remain unsure about whether they will have starting cornerback Byron Maxwell in the lineup. They played without cornerback Byron Maxwell in Week 17 against the Patriots because of an ankle injury and the practice week kicked off on Wednesday without the veteran on the field with the rest of the team.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph called Maxwell “day-to-day.”

“We’re not sure,” Joesph said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “He’s fighting to play this week.”

Cornerback Tony Lippett was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and he would join Bobby McCain and Xavien Howard as the top options at the position should Maxwell remain out of the lineup.