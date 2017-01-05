 Skip to content

Vic Beasley named NFC defensive player of the month

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 5, 2017, 10:21 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Vic Beasley Jr. #44 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates sacking Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

A year ago, it looked like the Falcons whiffed badly on the eighth pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Now, it looks like they got a bargain.

Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley was named NFC defensive player of the month, after a strong finish to his sophomore season.

Beasley had six of his league-high 15.5 sacks over the last month, positioning the Falcons for the playoffs.

Their defense isn’t good by conventional standards (they’re 25th in the league in yards allowed), but having a player such as Beasley gives them a chance to change games in an instant. And after a four-sack rookie season, that’s almost as quickly as he’s changed the perception of his career so far.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Home, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Vic Beasley named NFC defensive player of the month”
  1. chc4 says: Jan 5, 2017 10:40 AM

    Yeah he is really good. Underrated against the run too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!