 Skip to content

Which NFC teams will win this weekend?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 5, 2017, 5:57 AM EST
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants drops back to pass against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The wild-card round is looming, so it’s time to pick the winners. More accurately, it’s time to come up with a question of the day for PFT Live, and the playoff games are low-hanging fruit.

Four teams play. Two teams win. Obviously, you’ll need to pick two teams that don’t play each other.

So pick the two teams that will win, comment if you like, and then tune in for Thursday’s PFT Live at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSportsRadio.com, which slides to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Guests include Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Home, New York Giants, Rumor Mill, San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks
Respond to “Which NFC teams will win this weekend?”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!