Will Washington make a run at Wade Phillips?

Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is unemployed, but he wants to stay in Denver. With a vacancy now in Washington, could the Super Bowl 50 champions have some competition?

Three years ago, Phillips was a candidate to join Jay Gruden’s initial staff. Given the NFL’s advancement-limiting rules that allow teams to block position coaches under contract from accepting promotions to a coordinator position elsewhere, finding a new coordinator can be a challenge.

And it’s possible that the availability of Wade Phillips, regarded as one of the great defensive minds in the game, has motivated the decision to part ways with defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

It will be interesting to see whether Washington complies with the unwritten expansion of the Rooney Rule, which now applies to coordinator positions that become open under an incumbent head coach. Seven years ago, Washington made a mockery of the Rooney Rule by interviewing Jerry Gray for a vacancy that didn’t even exist so that a path could be cleared for the quick hiring of Mike Shanahan to coach the team.

It was Mike Shanahan who brought his son, Kyle Shanahan, to Washington. And it could be the presence of Wade’s son, tight ends coach Wes Phillips, that lures Wade to town as well.