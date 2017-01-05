Woody Johnson preaches patience, building through draft

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2017, 11:56 AM EST

The Jets have made some changes to their group of assistant coaches and they need a new offensive coordinator in the wake of Chan Gailey’s retirement, but the team stood pat when it came to coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Mike Maccagnan.

Owner Woody Johnson said on Thursday that he was disappointed by the Jets’ 5-11 season, but that he still believes that Bowles and Maccagnan can build a consistent winner. He also stressed patience as a virtue in that construction process by saying that the team will “primarily” build through the draft while sprinkling in free agency and trades to round out the roster.

That hasn’t been the team’s mode of operation for most of the time that Johnson has owned the team as they have looked to outside veterans to fill key roles regardless of who was coaching or running the personnel department. That hasn’t led to the kind of sustained success that every team is trying to find, although any real attempt to move in a different direction is going to require the Jets to do a much better job of drafting.

With a handful of exceptions, the team’s drafts have been unproductive for a long time and that’s made looking in other directions for help a necessity in order to put any kind of competitive team on the field. Should that continue, it seems likely that patience will wear thin and the Jets will look for others to put together the team.

Of course, that decision may rest with someone other than Johnson given reports that he will be named the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom and relinquish day-to-day control of the team. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that Johnson didn’t address those reports on Thursday beyond calling them speculation.