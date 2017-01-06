 Skip to content

Ben McAdoo on Green Bay weather: It’s like Fight Club, we don’t talk about it

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 11:20 AM EST
Giants coach Ben McAdoo was on the Packers staff from 2006-2013, so he’s well aware of what winter is like in Green Bay.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to spend any time talking to his team about the weather as Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field approaches. During an interview for the team’s website, McAdoo said the game is “not about the elements” but about “preparing, anticipating, executing” your own game plan. He used a movie reference to drive home his point.

“You ask me about it and it’s good. Weather is good,” McAdoo said. “The weather is like Fight Club. The first and second rule is we don’t talk about “Fight Club.” It’s good; the weather is what it is.”

Fight Club has been a theme for the Giants this week. The New York Post reports McAdoo showed players clips from the movie to drive home the idea that it’s not about the talk because, per guard Justin Pugh, “you gotta fight.”

The weather forecast for Sunday calls for a temperature in the teens, so we’re not talking about a historically cold day in Green Bay. It’s also going to be the same weather for both teams, which leaves little reason to pay attention to anything but what’s in front of you on the field.

12 Responses to “Ben McAdoo on Green Bay weather: It’s like Fight Club, we don’t talk about it”
  1. filthymcnasty3 says: Jan 6, 2017 11:26 AM

    Maybe there’s a rule of 77. They never talk about it.

  2. 700levelvet says: Jan 6, 2017 11:28 AM

    Meatloaf should have gotten an Oscar….

  3. trozenfundra says: Jan 6, 2017 11:29 AM

    Maybe McAdoo can charter a flight to Miami for the entire team to illustrate exactly what the weather will not be like in Green Bay come Sunday.

  4. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 6, 2017 11:32 AM

    Giants are an outdoor team and its not like it doesn’t get cold in New Jersey. Not like a dome team or a FL team going up there.

  5. kane337 says: Jan 6, 2017 11:32 AM

    Great movie!

  6. gofor2with3pointlead says: Jan 6, 2017 11:37 AM

    Just because you stick feathers in your butt does not make you a chicken.

  7. jag1959 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:06 PM

    “Everyone smiles with that invisible gun to their head.”

  8. 4gone says: Jan 6, 2017 12:08 PM

    an argument could be made that the Giants are better suited to the elements than this version of the Packers. Pack are a finesse team better suited for a dome (which is sad), with a few exceptions.

    Here is hoping they pound Ripkowski all day.

  9. truninerfan49 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:08 PM

    did he have his big play call chart in front of his face when he said that?

  10. TheBrownswillstinkagain says: Jan 6, 2017 12:09 PM

    That was actually pretty funny. It’s not like New York is 80 this time of year

  11. riggz91 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:11 PM

    It’s been in the 20’s the past couple of days here in NJ, so not as cold as GB but pretty close. I don’t think it will be a shock to the teams system.

  12. lingsun54 says: Jan 6, 2017 12:14 PM

    It takes years for people from warm climates to get used to the cold. There’s no doubt that it will affect those people more than others.

    I still remember Favre throwing that interception in overtime against the Giants in his last Packer playoff game. It was like he was sick of the cold and didn’t want to play anymore.

    Today in NE Wisconsin it’s -1º at 11 AM.

