Ben McAdoo on Green Bay weather: It’s like Fight Club, we don’t talk about it

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

Giants coach Ben McAdoo was on the Packers staff from 2006-2013, so he’s well aware of what winter is like in Green Bay.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to spend any time talking to his team about the weather as Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field approaches. During an interview for the team’s website, McAdoo said the game is “not about the elements” but about “preparing, anticipating, executing” your own game plan. He used a movie reference to drive home his point.

“You ask me about it and it’s good. Weather is good,” McAdoo said. “The weather is like Fight Club. The first and second rule is we don’t talk about “Fight Club.” It’s good; the weather is what it is.”

Fight Club has been a theme for the Giants this week. The New York Post reports McAdoo showed players clips from the movie to drive home the idea that it’s not about the talk because, per guard Justin Pugh, “you gotta fight.”

The weather forecast for Sunday calls for a temperature in the teens, so we’re not talking about a historically cold day in Green Bay. It’s also going to be the same weather for both teams, which leaves little reason to pay attention to anything but what’s in front of you on the field.