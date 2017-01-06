Bills to interview Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 6, 2017, 6:29 PM EST

Longtime Pete Carroll protege Kris Richard is getting a head-coaching interview.

Richard will interview with the Bills on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 37-year-old Richard played for Carroll at USC, spent five years playing in the NFL and then returned to USC to take a job on Carroll’s coaching staff. When Carroll left USC for Seattle, Richard went with him, first as assistant defensive backs coach, then as cornerbacks coach, then as defensive backs coach and finally, in 2015, getting promoted to defensive coordinator.

Other candidates for the Bills’ job include their own interim head coach Anthony Lynn, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott and Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich.