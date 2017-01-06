Bucs sign Derel Walker after prolific run in CFL

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 6:59 AM EST

One spot the Buccaneers will be looking to upgrade before next season is their group of receivers alongside Mike Evans and one of their first moves of the offseason was directed at doing that by adding a player with experience playing with Evans.

Derel Walker was the second-leading receiver behind Evans at Texas A&M in 2013, but he didn’t make the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He went up to Canada the next year and has put up big numbers for the Edmonton Eskimos over the last two years.

Walker had 198 catches for 2,699 yards and 16 touchdowns, which led to a slew of workouts with NFL teams as they looked toward the 2017 season. The Buccaneers announced that they have signed Walker to a futures contract and he’ll be with the team when they start their offseason work in a few months.

The Buccaneers also announced that they signed guard Jarvis Harrison, who also went to Texas A&M and was a Jets fifth-round pick in 2015.