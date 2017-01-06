Byron Maxwell doubtful for Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

The Dolphins haven’t ruled out cornerback Byron Maxwell because of his ankle injury, but they aren’t expecting to have him in the lineup against the Steelers on Sunday.

Maxwell remained out of practice on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week and missing their last two regular season games against the Bills and Patriots.

“We’ve got him as doubtful,” head coach Adam Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Doesn’t look real good.”

Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain and Tony Lippett were the top corners with Maxwell out of the picture the last two weeks and figure to play a lot against the Steelers again this week. They’ll be tasked with trying for a repeat of the regular season meeting between the teams, which ended with the Steelers throwing for 189 yards in a 30-15 loss.