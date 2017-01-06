 Skip to content

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith says he’ll be ready next week

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 1:18 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 04: Offensive tackle Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 4, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 19-13 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

With the weekend off, the Cowboys have the opportunity to get guys healthy.

And one of their most important ones said he’s going to be fine by the time the team plays in the divisional round.

Via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith worked on the side Friday and said afterward he was ready to play next week.

Smith left during their Week 16 win over the Lions after aggravating an MCL sprain, and sat out the regular season finale.

They started Emmett Cleary in his place, but getting Smith back on the field will be a big boost to their run and pass game.

1 Response to “Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith says he’ll be ready next week”
  1. suncawy says: Jan 6, 2017 1:39 PM

    That MCL sprain was caused by a cheap shot db for the Lions who went at his knees.

