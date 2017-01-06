Cowboys set franchise attendance record

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 1:06 PM EST

The Cowboys are America’s Team. They also are Dallas’s team.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the Cowboys set a franchise attendance record with 92,540 fans per game in 2016. In 2015, a season that ended with a 4-12 record, the Cowboys drew an average of 91,459 per game.

The Rams saw a huge gain after their move from St. Louis to Los Angeles, with a boost from 52,403 at the Edward Jones Dome in 2015 to 83,165 at the Coliseum. In Minnesota, a move from a college stadium to a new dome also resulted in a jump, from 52,430 to 66,786 per game.

Several playoff teams saw a drop in attendance, with the Chiefs down from 75,279 to 73,328 per game. The Dolphins also dropped, from 67,194 to 65,513 (their renovated stadium resulted in a reduced capacity). The Steelers saw a slight decline, from 64,357 to 64,313.

The biggest drop happened in San Diego, where the average attendance of 66,773 fell to 57,025. That doesn’t bode well for the team staying in San Diego without a clear and permanent stadium solution.

In the NFC, the biggest reduction happened in Chicago, where a 3-13 season saw the average attendance drop from 62,036 per game than 60,369.