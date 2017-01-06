Dak Prescott has a nice staycation planned this weekend

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2017, 7:24 AM EST

Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t need to see the stir created by the Giants wide receivers partying in Miami last weekend to know he wasn’t going anywhere.

Because with the Cowboys, avoiding the kind of distraction that comes with a pre-playoff vacation has become an organizational mandate. It’s not that coach Jason Garrett banned the team from leaving town, but memories of Tony Romo’s 2007 trip to Cabo San Lucas (which was followed by a possibly unrelated loss to the Giants), still haunt the place.

“Nice try,” Prescott replied to questions about his weekend plans, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Hanging out. Getting rested.”

Prescott was ready for these questions long before Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz were clubbing with Justin Bieber and photographed shirtless on a boat with Trey Songz.

But his answer was the same when asked how much talk there had been about the legendary Cabo trip (“None,” he said) or Miami (“Zero”).

But the word has obviously gotten around.

“We’ve gotten this far,” cornerback Brandon Carr said. “It’s only 30 more days left of this thing and they go by pretty fast. Each week is important. These minutes, these seconds, these hours, are very, very important for your planning. It’s a bye week in a sense that we’re going to get off of our feet as much as we can and kind of rest up.

“At the same time, we’re still working. We’re still trying to sharpen ourselves and get better each and every day. At this time of the season, you can’t afford to take any more time off. We had our bye week and had our time off and guys are just eager for next week so we can have our shot at this thing.”

While the Giants getting on a Super Bowl run probably had more to do with the Cowboys 2007 loss, enough people were scarred by the experience t0 keep it from becoming a thing again.