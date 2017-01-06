Damarious Randall, Randall Cobb among seven Packers listed as questionable

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 3:29 PM EST

The Packers will be down one cornerback for Sunday’s game against the Giants after ruling out Quinten Rollins with a concussion, but they’re holding out hope for Damarious Randall as things trended in the right direction to close out the week.

Randall has been dealing with a knee injury since last Sunday’s division-clinching win over the Lions, but moved from a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice to a full participant on Thursday and Friday. That led to a questionable designation on Friday’s injury report, although it seems likelier than not that he’ll be in the lineup.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb is also listed as questionable after a week of limited participation. Cobb missed the final two games of the regular season with an ankle injury.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (abdomen) and center J.C. Tretter (knee) are listed as questionable and both practiced all week. Linebackers Joe Thomas (back), Jayrone Elliott (hand) and Nick Perry (hand) round out the group of seven questionable players while running back James Starks joins Rollins in being ruled out with a concussion.