Deshaun Watson invited to play in Senior Bowl for Browns’ staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 6, 2017, 11:46 AM EST

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has been invited to this year’s Senior Bowl, Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage said in an interview Friday with ESPN 850 in Cleveland.

Watson, a junior, graduated in December and previously announced his intention to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Since Savage took over the Senior Bowl in 2012 players who still have college eligibility but have graduated have been eligible to play in what’s annually the top postseason all-star game.

Savage extends invitations to the game through college head coaches, and he said he expects to have an answer from Watson next week. If he accepts, Watson would be the headline quarterback at this year’s game. Last year, eventual No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott played in the Senior Bowl.

The Browns and Bears will coach in this year’s Senior Bowl. The Browns are coaching the South team, and Savage said Watson would play for the South and their coaching staff if he accepts.

Savage said most of the outstanding invitations to this year’s Senior Bowl involve players from Alabama and Clemson, who play for the national title Monday night. Though they won’t play because of injury, Savage said Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly and Baylor quarterback Seth Russell have been invited to participate in game-week meetings and activities.