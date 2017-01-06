Dirk Koetter considers turning tables on critics

Jerry Seinfeld once turned the tables on a heckler by showing up at the heckler’s office and heckling her. Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter apparently approves of that approach.
“You know, I’d love to come to everybody who doesn’t think I’m doing a good job, I’d like to come to hang out with them at work one day,” Koetter recently said in an interview on the Buccaneers Radio Network, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Maybe I could criticize them.”
Koetter, who recently finished his first year as a head coach, vows to improve in 2017.
“I enjoyed it a lot and at the same time I learned a lot, and I’ll do better the second time around,” Koetter said.
The first time around nearly resulted in a playoff berth. That will serve only to make the bar higher next year, with fans, media, and ownership expecting to see more of the team that won five in a row to thrust itself into contention.
Along the way, Koetter may be facing more criticism of his playcalling.
“I’m OK with it; it doesn’t mean I have to agree with it,” Koetter said.
Hopefully, he won’t give in to the temptation to show up at a fan’s place of business to criticize the fan. If he ever does, hopefully no one will lose a pinkie toe.
Where are the people claiming Lovie was canned just because of his skin color and suggesting Koetter wouldn’t fare any better than he did?
Tell you what, you pay me > $1,000,000 to be a head coach (I’d be terrible) and you can heckle me all you want. If I’m fired after 1-2 years, I’d be crying all the way to the bank.
Did they interview his wife and confuse her for Dirk? If not, he’s a very sensitive man.
Every time I see this guy’s name my brain automatically replaces his last name with Diggler
At times Koetter’s play calling demonstrated that he doesn’t have the courage of his own conviction. Not a particularly endearing characteristic. Clock management was sloppy, also a concern. Certainly expectations will be higher next year, which could well be his downfall. If the team is healthy, which happened rarely this year, they should compete for the division and not lose to basement dwelling completion when it counts. Unfortunately my prediction is regression.
The fans pay the freight and are free to say whatever they like, you need to shut up and coach.
Comes with the territory. A very visible job with a handsome salary. Paid because there are people who enable that with ticket purchases, merchandise, and tv ratings that attract networks and advertisers. Most fans do their work in a far different environment. Coach – advise you don’t complain about the geese that provide you the golden eggs.
a lot of this season success is do to the defense…
Loosing Mike Smith will likely make next season a regressing 1 so you might want to keep him if you can!