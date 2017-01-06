Dirk Koetter considers turning tables on critics

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2017, 11:14 AM EST

Jerry Seinfeld once turned the tables on a heckler by showing up at the heckler’s office and heckling her. Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter apparently approves of that approach.

“You know, I’d love to come to everybody who doesn’t think I’m doing a good job, I’d like to come to hang out with them at work one day,” Koetter recently said in an interview on the Buccaneers Radio Network, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Maybe I could criticize them.”

Koetter, who recently finished his first year as a head coach, vows to improve in 2017.

“I enjoyed it a lot and at the same time I learned a lot, and I’ll do better the second time around,” Koetter said.

The first time around nearly resulted in a playoff berth. That will serve only to make the bar higher next year, with fans, media, and ownership expecting to see more of the team that won five in a row to thrust itself into contention.

Along the way, Koetter may be facing more criticism of his playcalling.

“I’m OK with it; it doesn’t mean I have to agree with it,” Koetter said.

Hopefully, he won’t give in to the temptation to show up at a fan’s place of business to criticize the fan. If he ever does, hopefully no one will lose a pinkie toe.