Dolphins waive Jason Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

Defensive end Jason Jones played in 14 games for the Dolphins during the regular season, but he will not play in Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Steelers.

According to multiple reports, Jones has been waived by the Dolphins on Friday. Those reports also say that Jones’ departure is not due to any legal matter and that he was not expected to be in the lineup on Sunday had he remained on the team. That leaves Mario Williams, Nicholas Williams and Terrence Fede to go with Cameron Wake and Andre Branch at defensive end this weekend.

Jones had 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two passes defensed while making five starts up front for Miami this season. He signed with the team in May after three years with the Lions and has also spent time with the Seahawks and Titans since entering the league in 2008.

The move leaves the Dolphins with an open spot on their 53-man roster. If cornerback Byron Maxwell is going to miss the game due to an ankle injury, they could promote Bene Benwikere from the practice squad.